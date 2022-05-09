  • Home
  • Education
  • CMI Revises Date To Release Admit Card For Entrance Exam 2022; Check Important Details

CMI Revises Date To Release Admit Card For Entrance Exam 2022; Check Important Details

The candidates who are appearing for the CMI entrance exam 2022 will be able to get their admit card after May 12 from the official website- cmi.ac.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 9, 2022 8:55 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSE 10th Physics Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper "Conceptual, Moderately Difficult"
KIITEE 2022 Dates For Phase 3 Announced; Check Eligibility, Important Details
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Date Likely Tomorrow: Official
TS POLYCET 2022 Application Process Starts Today; Check Eligibility, Other Details
Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022 Answer Key Released, How To Download
NEET PG 2022 Admit Card: Release Date And Time
CMI Revises Date To Release Admit Card For Entrance Exam 2022; Check Important Details
CMI entrance exam 2022 admit card will be released after May 12
Image credit: Shutterstock

CMI Entrance Exam 2022: The Chennai Mathematical Institute, or CMI, has postponed the date to release the CMI entrance exam 2022 admit card. The candidates who are appearing for the CMI entrance exam 2022 will be able to get their admit card after May 12 from the official website- cmi.ac.in. Previously, the Chennai Mathematical Institute scheduled the release of admit cards for the entrance exam on May 10, 2022. Later the authority revised the date and postponed it on May 12. (Also read: NEET PG 2022 Admit Card: Release Date And Time)

“The Gurgaon centre is not available this year. All students who opted to write the exam in Gurgaon have been allotted the New Delhi centre instead. All other students will be allotted the cities that they have selected in the application form. The exact locations of the centres will be provided in the Admit Cards,” CMI on the official website said.

The CMI entrance examination will be conducted on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The date of announcement of results is approximately one month from the date of the entrance examination. The academic session starts on Monday, August 1, 2022.

The CMI entrance test 2022 is conducted for students who are seeking admission to the Chennai Mathematical Institute for courses such as BSc (Hons) Mathematics and Computer Science, BSc (Hons) Mathematics and Physics, MSc Mathematics, MSc Computer Science, MSc Data Science, PhD Computer Science, and PhD Mathematics programmes.

“There is a common entrance examination for both the B.Sc. (Hons.) programmes. You need not select your course at the time of applying. The choice can be made after admission. For Ph.D. in Physics, candidates should write the Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST),” CMI official website reads.

“Students registered for the KVPY-2021 exam to be held on Sunday, 22 May who wish to apply to the BSc programme at CMI may write a make-up entrance exam for CMI on Monday, 23 May at 10:00 am,” The institution further added.

Click here for more Education News
Chennai Mathematical Institute Entrance Exam

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Sanskrit Education To Create More Employment Opportunities For Students: Dharmendra Pradhan
Sanskrit Education To Create More Employment Opportunities For Students: Dharmendra Pradhan
Delhi University Resumes Offline Examination With Essential Repeat Exams
Delhi University Resumes Offline Examination With Essential Repeat Exams
DPSRU Launches Two Courses To Provide Specialised Skills To Medical Science Students
DPSRU Launches Two Courses To Provide Specialised Skills To Medical Science Students
ICSE 10th Physics Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper
ICSE 10th Physics Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper "Conceptual, Moderately Difficult"
KIITEE 2022 Dates For Phase 3 Announced; Check Eligibility, Important Details
KIITEE 2022 Dates For Phase 3 Announced; Check Eligibility, Important Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................