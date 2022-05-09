CMI Revises Date To Release Admit Card For Entrance Exam 2022; Check Important Details

Image credit: Shutterstock CMI entrance exam 2022 admit card will be released after May 12

CMI Entrance Exam 2022: The Chennai Mathematical Institute, or CMI, has postponed the date to release the CMI entrance exam 2022 admit card. The candidates who are appearing for the CMI entrance exam 2022 will be able to get their admit card after May 12 from the official website- cmi.ac.in. Previously, the Chennai Mathematical Institute scheduled the release of admit cards for the entrance exam on May 10, 2022. Later the authority revised the date and postponed it on May 12. (Also read: NEET PG 2022 Admit Card: Release Date And Time)

“The Gurgaon centre is not available this year. All students who opted to write the exam in Gurgaon have been allotted the New Delhi centre instead. All other students will be allotted the cities that they have selected in the application form. The exact locations of the centres will be provided in the Admit Cards,” CMI on the official website said.

The CMI entrance examination will be conducted on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The date of announcement of results is approximately one month from the date of the entrance examination. The academic session starts on Monday, August 1, 2022.

The CMI entrance test 2022 is conducted for students who are seeking admission to the Chennai Mathematical Institute for courses such as BSc (Hons) Mathematics and Computer Science, BSc (Hons) Mathematics and Physics, MSc Mathematics, MSc Computer Science, MSc Data Science, PhD Computer Science, and PhD Mathematics programmes.

“There is a common entrance examination for both the B.Sc. (Hons.) programmes. You need not select your course at the time of applying. The choice can be made after admission. For Ph.D. in Physics, candidates should write the Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST),” CMI official website reads.

“Students registered for the KVPY-2021 exam to be held on Sunday, 22 May who wish to apply to the BSc programme at CMI may write a make-up entrance exam for CMI on Monday, 23 May at 10:00 am,” The institution further added.