  • Home
  • Education
  • CMI Admit Card Released Today; Check How To Download, Other Details

CMI Admit Card Released Today; Check How To Download, Other Details

The candidates who wish to appear for the CMI entrance examination 2022, can now able to download their CMI admit card 2022 from the official website cmi.ac.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 12, 2022 10:33 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 “Not Tomorrow”, Confirms Official
ICSE Semester 2 Chemistry Exam Tomorrow, Check Specimen Question Paper
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 English Exam 2022 Tomorrow; Paper Pattern, Checklist For Students
GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Live: Gujarat HSC Result Declared At Gseb.org; How To Check
GUJCET Result 2022 Live Updates: GSEB Gujarat CET Results Declared At Gseb.org; Direct Link, How To Check
CUET Not Required For Admission To North Eastern Hill University Colleges In Meghalaya: Dharmendra Pradhan
CMI Admit Card Released Today; Check How To Download, Other Details
CMI admit card is released today at the official website
Image credit: Shutterstock

CMI Admit Card 2022: The Chennai Mathematical Institute, or CMI, has come up with admit cards for the CMI entrance examination 2022 today, May 12, 2022. The candidates who wish to appear for the CMI entrance examination 2022, can now able to download their CMI admit card 2022 from the official website cmi.ac.in. Earlier, the Chennai Mathematical Institute was supposed to release the admit card for the entrance exam on May 10, 2022. However, the institute postponed the release of the CMI admit card to May 12. The candidates who have completed the registration process for the CMI entrance examination have the access to the admit cards. (Also read: CUET 2022 Registration Process Underway; Here’s All An Applicant Needs To Know)

The CMI entrance examination will be conducted on Sunday, May 22, 2022. After the exam, the authority will declare the results which may take approximately a month. The academic session in the CMI will be starting from Monday, August 1, 2022.

CMI Admit Card Released: Direct Link

CMI Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the CMI official website- cmi.ac.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the tab that reads ‘Admission’.
  3. Now, candidates need to click on the option ‘Admit Card’.
  4. Select the suitable course for which the CMI entrance examination is taking.
  5. Submit the application number and password in the required place.
  6. Click on the ‘Login’ tab.
  7. The CMI admit card will appear on the screen.

“There is a common entrance examination for both the B.Sc. (Hons.) programmes. You need not select your course at the time of applying. The choice can be made after admission. For Ph.D. in Physics, candidates should write the Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST),” the CMI official website reads.

Click here for more Education News
Chennai Mathematical Institute, Chennai Chennai Mathematical Institute Entrance Exam

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jamia Millia Islamia Likely To Extend Entrance Test Dates Due To CBSE Board Exams
Jamia Millia Islamia Likely To Extend Entrance Test Dates Due To CBSE Board Exams
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 “Not Tomorrow”, Confirms Official
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 “Not Tomorrow”, Confirms Official
Ministry Of Tourism Establishes YUVA Tourism Clubs; CBSE Asks Schools To Support Initiative
Ministry Of Tourism Establishes YUVA Tourism Clubs; CBSE Asks Schools To Support Initiative
ICSE Semester 2 Chemistry Exam Tomorrow, Check Specimen Question Paper
ICSE Semester 2 Chemistry Exam Tomorrow, Check Specimen Question Paper
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 English Exam 2022 Tomorrow; Paper Pattern, Checklist For Students
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 English Exam 2022 Tomorrow; Paper Pattern, Checklist For Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................