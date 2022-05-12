CMI Admit Card Released Today; Check How To Download, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock CMI admit card is released today at the official website

CMI Admit Card 2022: The Chennai Mathematical Institute, or CMI, has come up with admit cards for the CMI entrance examination 2022 today, May 12, 2022. The candidates who wish to appear for the CMI entrance examination 2022, can now able to download their CMI admit card 2022 from the official website cmi.ac.in. Earlier, the Chennai Mathematical Institute was supposed to release the admit card for the entrance exam on May 10, 2022. However, the institute postponed the release of the CMI admit card to May 12. The candidates who have completed the registration process for the CMI entrance examination have the access to the admit cards. (Also read: CUET 2022 Registration Process Underway; Here’s All An Applicant Needs To Know)

The CMI entrance examination will be conducted on Sunday, May 22, 2022. After the exam, the authority will declare the results which may take approximately a month. The academic session in the CMI will be starting from Monday, August 1, 2022.

CMI Admit Card Released: Direct Link

CMI Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

Visit the CMI official website- cmi.ac.in. On the home page, click on the tab that reads ‘Admission’. Now, candidates need to click on the option ‘Admit Card’. Select the suitable course for which the CMI entrance examination is taking. Submit the application number and password in the required place. Click on the ‘Login’ tab. The CMI admit card will appear on the screen.

“There is a common entrance examination for both the B.Sc. (Hons.) programmes. You need not select your course at the time of applying. The choice can be made after admission. For Ph.D. in Physics, candidates should write the Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST),” the CMI official website reads.