Image credit: cmat.nta.nic.in CMAT 2021 result: NTA scorecards are available at cmat.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in

CMAT 2021 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 result. Candidates can now download the NTA score card from the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. A total of 71,490 candidates registered for the examination out of whom 52,327 took the entrance test, according to official information. The entrance exam was held on March 31, in two shifts, and at 278 centres across India.

To download CMAT score card 2021, candidates will have to login to the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in with their login credentials. Here are the steps they will have to follow:

CMAT Result 2021: How To Download Scorecard

Go to the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. Click on the ‘CMAT 2021 NTA SCORE CARD’ link. Login with your application number and date of birth. Submit and download the result.

CMAT result 2021: direct link

NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained in CMAT. Students’ raw scores have been converted to percentile score or NTA score using this formula:

NTA score = 100 X {(No. of candidates appeared from your session with raw score equal to less than your score) ÷ (Total number of candidates appeared in your session)}.

As the CMAT result is now announced, participating institutions will soon release their respective cut-off marks. Students will have to apply separately to different institutions for admission.

Students who have qualified in the exam will have to appear for further admission rounds – Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). The final CMAT result will be announced after GD and PI rounds.