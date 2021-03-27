CMAT 2021 will be held on March 31 in two shifts

The Common Management Aptitude Test, or CMAT, will be held on Wednesday, March 31 in two shifts. The morning shift will be held between 9 am and 12 pm and the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. CMAT is conducted for admission to management programmes. CMAT 2021 question paper will comprise questions from Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and the additional Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Each section will have 25 questions.

Earlier CMAT 2021 was scheduled to be held on February 22 or on February 27. The test was postponed after the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) proposed to add an optional section to the exam. A new paper, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, has been added to the aptitude test. Those candidates who have opted for the new paper will get 30 minutes extra to answer the paper.

Last-Minute Preparation Tips CMAT 2021

Instead of diving into the books at the last minute, solve two-three sample papers

Go through the CMAT exam pattern to ensure that no section or topic is left out

Before leaving for the exam centre, candidates should make sure that they are carrying all the necessary things with them, such as CMAT admit cards, self-declaration form, ID proof, amongst other things

Remember to read all the instructions on question paper carefully

How To Download CMAT 2021 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login with the system generated CMAT application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated hall ticket link and download the CMAT admit cards 2021

CMAT 2021: Items To Carry