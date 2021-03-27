  • Home
  • Education
  • CMAT On March 31; Check Preparation Tips, Admit Card Details

CMAT On March 31; Check Preparation Tips, Admit Card Details

CMAT 2021 question paper will comprise questions from Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and the additional Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 27, 2021 9:19 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CMAT 2021 Live Updates: NTA Releases Admit Card
CMAT 2021 Admit Card Released, Exam On March 31
CMAT 2021 Admit Card Expected Today, Here’s How To Download
CMAT 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Soon
CMAT 2021 Admit Card To Be Released By March 24
Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT) On March 31
CMAT On March 31; Check Preparation Tips, Admit Card Details
CMAT 2021 will be held on March 31 in two shifts
New Delhi:

The Common Management Aptitude Test, or CMAT, will be held on Wednesday, March 31 in two shifts. The morning shift will be held between 9 am and 12 pm and the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. CMAT is conducted for admission to management programmes. CMAT 2021 question paper will comprise questions from Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and the additional Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Each section will have 25 questions.

UPDATE: MBA/PGDM applications Open at ITM Business School Apply online.

Earlier CMAT 2021 was scheduled to be held on February 22 or on February 27. The test was postponed after the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) proposed to add an optional section to the exam. A new paper, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, has been added to the aptitude test. Those candidates who have opted for the new paper will get 30 minutes extra to answer the paper.

Last-Minute Preparation Tips CMAT 2021

  • Instead of diving into the books at the last minute, solve two-three sample papers

  • Go through the CMAT exam pattern to ensure that no section or topic is left out

  • Before leaving for the exam centre, candidates should make sure that they are carrying all the necessary things with them, such as CMAT admit cards, self-declaration form, ID proof, amongst other things

  • Remember to read all the instructions on question paper carefully

How To Download CMAT 2021 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login with the system generated CMAT application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated hall ticket link and download the CMAT admit cards 2021

CMAT 2021: Items To Carry

  • Admit Card along with self declaration (undertaking)

  • A simple transparent ball point pen

  • Additional photograph, to be pasted on attendance sheet

  • Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

  • Personal transparent water bottle

  • Sugar tablets or fruits (like banana, apple and orange) in case the candidate is diabetic

Click here for more Education News
Common Management Admission Test AICTE CMAT
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IISc Bangalore Releases Joint Admission Test For Masters (JAM) Score Card
IISc Bangalore Releases Joint Admission Test For Masters (JAM) Score Card
GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Score Card
GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Score Card
Registration Date For Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship Offered By IIMs Extended
Registration Date For Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship Offered By IIMs Extended
Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration To Begin From April 1
Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration To Begin From April 1
Application Deadline Extended For Architecture Entrance Test (NATA)
Application Deadline Extended For Architecture Entrance Test (NATA)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................