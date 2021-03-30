CMAT 2021 exam will be held tomorrow

CMAT 2021 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as a three-hour entrance examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode tomorrow, March 31 in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and continue till 12/12:30 pm and the second shift will start at 3 pm and continue till 6/6:30 pm. The exam will be held at 153 centres across the nation.

The NTA had already released CMAT 2021 admit card for the registered candidates at the official site, cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates must carry the duly filled COVID-19 self-declaration undertaking attached to the CMAT admit card to the exam centre.

Candidates can carry a transparent water bottle, sanitiser, transparent ball point pen and an additional photograph inside the examination hall, however, the use of mobile phones, electronic watches, calculators, log tables, gadgets, or any metallic item will be prohibited.

The entrance test evaluates the candidates’ ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness. The exam is held for admission to the management courses for the academic session 2021-22.

The candidates aspiring for admission to MBA programme in the affiliated colleges of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, which was earlier covered under UPSEE, are required to appear for the CMAT 2021. CMAT 2021 score card will be used for admission to the MBA programmes in AKTU affiliated colleges.

Candidates must apply separately to the CMAT 2021 participating institutions with the CMAT score card. Each participating institution will release their respective cut-off CMAT scores which a candidate should meet to get qualified for admission to that particular institution.

Once qualified, the candidate will have to appear for further admission rounds which may comprise of Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI).

The final selection of the candidate will be based on the candidate’s performance in GD and PI.