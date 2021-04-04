CMAT Answer Key Released; Know How To Calculate Percentile

CMAT 2021 answer key released

National Testing Agency has released the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) answer keys on cmat.nta.nic.in. The MBA candidates can login the online portal using their application number and password or date of birth. The CMAT answer keys would have correct responses against the question number. The candidates can check the key and evaluate their performance in the entrance exam by calculating their probable percentile score.

Steps To Check CMAT Answer Keys

Step 1 Visit the official website cmat..nic.in

Step 2 Click on the tab ‘Display question paper and answer key challenge 2021’

Step 3 Enter the CMAT application number and password or date of birth

Step 4 The CMAT answer key and CMAT question paper will be displayed on the website

Step 5 The candidates can download both documents and analyse their performance in the exam

CMAT 2021 was held on March 31 in two shifts. This year the paper had a new section named ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship’.

Challenge CMAT Answer Key

The deadline to challenge the CMAT answer key is April 5 until 5 pm. The candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 per challenge.

The NTA officials will be evaluating the answer key challenges and accordingly release the final answer key followed by the CMAT results.

Calculate CMAT Percentile Score

CMAT has been conducted in 2 shifts, the raw scores will be converted to percentile (NTA) scores.

NTA will first calculate the raw scores of the candidates using the marking scheme of the exam. Thereafter this raw score will be converted into percentile score. NTA score / percentile score is calculated using the formula below:

100 X {(No. of candidates appeared from your session with raw score equal to less than your score) ÷ (Total number of candidates appeared in your session)}.

The final CMAT score 2021 will be calculated out of 400 marks. The qualifying candidates will be able to get admission into All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-approved MBA institutes.