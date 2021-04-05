  • Home
CMAT 2021 Answer Key: The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) answer keys objection window will close today at 5 pm. The National Testing Agency has released the CMAT answer keys on April 3.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 5, 2021 11:37 am IST

New Delhi:

The Common Management Admission Test answer key (CMAT answer key) objection window will close today at 5 pm. The provisional CMAT 2021 answer key along with the question papers and the response sheets of all the shifts were released on April 3 at cmat.nta.nic.in. Students who appeared for the CMAT 2021 can submit any objection relating to the answer key till 5 pm today. After CMAT answer key objection submission, NTA will go through all the objections received and release the final answer key.

CMAT is conducted for admission to management programmes. Students, to challenge the answer key of CMAT 2021, can fill the online CMAT answer key objection application form. Candidates will be able to submit their queries regarding CMAT through their login ids. A processing fee of Rs 1,000 per objection will also be charged by NTA for every answer challenged.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” read an NTA statement.

CMAT Answer Key -- Raising Objections

  • Visit cmat.nta.nic.in

  • Sign in using the CMAT system generated login IDs, password

  • Enter the required details

  • Submit the form

Common Management Admission Test CMAT answer key
