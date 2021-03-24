CMAT 2021 Admit Card Expected Today, Here’s How To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock CMAT hall tickets will be available at cmat.nta.nic.in (representational photo)

CMAT 2021 admit card: Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) admit card 2021 is expected today. According to official information, the National Testing Agency (NTA), who conducts the exam, is likely to release the CMAT admit card before 10 am of March 24, 2021. When issued, the admit cards will be available on the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in and candidates will be able to download it by logging in with their credentials. The entrance exam is scheduled for March 31.

CMAT 2021 will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9 am and continue till 12 pm.The evening shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The 2021 exam will have a new paper named ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship’. Those who have opted for the new paper will be getting 30 minutes extra to write it.

Steps to download CMAT admit card 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Login with your credentials.

Step 4: Submit to download the CMAT hall ticket 2021.

Exam pattern

The CMAT paper will have five sections – Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Language Comprehension, Logical Reasoning , General Awareness and the new optional section, Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Each section will have 25 questions for 100 marks. The CMAT paper will have 500 marks in total.

CMAT 2021 was earlier scheduled for February 22 and 27 but it was deferred after the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) proposed to add an optional section to the exam. The registration date of CMAT was also extended from February 10 to February 25.