CMAT 2022: Top 100 Private MBA Colleges In India Accepting CMAT Score

Image credit: Shutterstock Top 100 private MBA colleges in India will accept CMAT 2022 score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT) 2022 on April 9, the result of which is yet to be released. The MBA entrance test was held in a single shift from 3 pm to 6 pm at several exam centres across the country. CMAT is a national-level test held in online mode.

The Common Management Aptitude Test, commonly known as the CMAT, is conducted for admissions to management programmes or courses in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated, participating institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.

With the conclusion of the CMAT exam, the students look forward to knowing their CMAT 2022 percentile and the colleges where they can seek MBA admission. To help the aspirants, Careers360 has launched a free e-book on the list of the top 100 private MBA colleges in India by NIRF. The Careers360 e-book covers detailed information regarding the placements, college fees, cutoff, and selection process.

List Of Private B-Schools Accepting CMAT 2022 Scores

Here is the list of B-Schools that accept scores obtained by a candidate in CMAT 2022:

Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai

IMT Ghaziabad

GIM- Goa

BIMTECH, Noida

KIIT

K J Somaiya Institute of Management

IIITM Gwalior

MNIT Jaipur

Apart from the e-book, Careers360 has also launched CMAT college predictor tool wherein students can view the list of colleges based on your CMAT score and CMAT percentile. CMAT MBA college predictor uses an advanced algorithm to assess your scores in CMAT and list out the best institutes on the basis of the predicted percentile

How To Use CMAT MBA College Predictor?

The students need to enter their percentile and rank in CMAT be it 60, 70, 80, 90+ percentile. Here's the step by step guide to check the list of colleges for admission based on your respective CMAT scores.

Click on CMAT Pathfinder- MBA Call Predictor

Click on Yes/ No based on whether you have CMAT score details.

Under ‘Yes’ option, enter your overall CMAT score and CMAT percentile. Click on proceed. Check the list of colleges here

In case you do not have CMAT score, click on ‘No’

Enter the graduation degree, percentage in graduation and work experience (in months)

Click on ‘ Start Analyzing’

How is CMAT Percentile Calculated?

CMAT percentile score is calculated on the basis of rank vs total number of candidates. The formula to calculate CMAT percentile is:

Percentile P = 100 x Number of candidates appeared in the examination with raw marks equal to or less than the candidate/Total number of candidates appeared

For example, if about 10,000 candidates appeared in CMAT and a candidate scored highest marks (350/400). Since they have scored the highest in exam, their rank will be 1 and CMAT percentile score will be: 100 x 9999/10,000= 99.99

