CMAT 2022 Registration Begins; Direct Link, Application Steps

CMAT 2022 application begins at cmat.nta.nic.in

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) registration process has begun. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the administering body of CMAT 2022, will close the registration window on March 17 at 11:50 pm. Candidates willing to appear for CMAT 2022 for admission to management programmes can apply online at cmat.nta.nic.in. However, the last date to pay the CMAT application fee is March 18 (11:50 pm).

Recommended: Download CMAT Free previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here Pursue MBA at UPES. Ranked Top 50 in NIRF | Selection process from 1st – 4th Feb. CAT/XAT/MAT/NMAT score accepted. Apply Now Application Open for PGPM/PGDM @ Great Lakes. Click here to Register. ITM, Navi Mumbai is one Among the Top Business Schools in India. Click Here to Apply Now

CMAT 2022 question paper will comprise questions from Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness and will also have an optional section -- Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The CMAT 2022 score will be accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges.

CMAT 2022: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the CMAT official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link -- Registration for CMAT 2022

Step 3: On the next window, click on “New Registartion”

Step 4: Process as directed and fill in the personal details including name, address and education qualification

Step 5: Upload required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit

CMAT 2022 Direct Link

“The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the NTA website for latest updates,” an NTA statement said. “For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in,” it added.