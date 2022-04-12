CMAT 2022 Analysis: Paper Was 'Moderately Difficult'; Check Candidates, Experts' Reactions

CMAT 2022 Analysis: The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022) was conducted on Saturday, April 9, and according to candidates, the CMAT paper was reviewed as moderately difficult. CMAT was held in a computer based test (CBT) mode from 3 to 6 PM. The candidates who have appeared in the CMAT 2022 reviewed the paper was held in a glitch-free environment following the Covid-19 protocol. Adarsh Sharma, a CMAT aspirant analysed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate with questions on data interpretation slightly difficult. "The other sections- Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness comprised of standard and easy questions," said Mr. Sharma. Careers360 Launches CMAT 2022 Percentile Predictor | CMAT 2022 College Predictor

Another candidate Vinay Goel said that the paper followed the pattern of CMAT 2022, with a good mix of questions covering various topics. "The questions from Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning were found to be difficult. Other sections are easy, with few questions reviewed as moderately difficult," said Mr. Goel.

Ramnath Kanakadandi, National CAT Course Director, T.I.M.E analysed the overall paper as of moderately difficult. "The exam had 5 sections this year, including the Entrepreneurship and Innovation section, that was made compulsory this year. This section was introduced for the first-time last year as an optional section. Those who prepared well should not have faced many challenges in taking the exam."

Section-wise, according to Mr. Kanakadandi, the Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation section was slightly difficult, mainly the questions from data interpretation. While sections like Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation and Entrepreneurship were comparatively easy.

CMAT 2022: Section-wise analysis by expert

Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation

The QT and DI section of CMAT 2022 had a good mix of questions from various topics. At least half of the questions can be considered as easy while the remaining are easy-moderate with a few difficult questions also being present. The questions given on Data Interpretation were slightly difficult. There are new varieties of questions given in this area – Match the following type, statement-based questions which we usually come across in GA or Reasoning. The questions were spread across a wide range of topics viz., Numbers, Ratio and Proportion, Percentages, Profit and Loss, Compound Interest, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Geometry, Mensuration, Probability, Sets and Venn Diagrams, etc. A well-prepared student could have attempted 17-20 questions in the section.

Logical Reasoning

This section would have come as a pleasant surprise to students who might have struggled with LR in other exams like CAT/XAT etc. Very few questions in this section were based on Puzzles, majority of the questions were based on other areas. There were a few critical reasoning-based questions also. There was an error in one of the blood relations based questions.

Language Comprehension

This section consisted of one Reading Comprehension passage with 4 questions and 16 questions on Verbal Ability. The Reading Comprehension passage was on megacities and urban development, and it was not difficult to understand. The questions however were largely inference based. There was a question pertaining to main idea and supporting idea, one on the meaning of a phrase, and one on meanings of four quotes from the passage. This set can be said to be on the moderate-difficult side, given that this is the third section in the test. Rather demanding, given that this was the third section. However, those who chose to do this set early in the exam may not have fund this to be as challenging. Verbal questions on grammar, Idiom and Phrases, Synonyms, Antonyms, Spellings, and Analogies. Grammar itself can be subdivided into sentence correction, prepositions, direct speech, and verbs. Interestingly, there was a four-sentence quiz on homophones. The 4-sentence paragraph jumble also required some effort. But, on the whole, this was a comfortable section, which required application. 15+ attempts can be considered to be very good in this section.

General Awareness

The questions in this section were from various areas and only those students who have been reading the newspapers regularly would have found this section to be relatively easy, other may have struggled to score a high score in this section.

Innovation and Entrepreneurship

The questions in this section effectively evaluated interest of a test taker in this domain. The questions comprised Entrepreneurship related concepts/terms, Government policies and General Awareness regarding this sector. Students who have been regularly reading the Business section of newspaper would have found this to be very easy, though even for other students this might not have seemed very difficult as the questions were generic and not detail/specifics oriented.

The CMAT 2022 result is likely to be announced by April-end. On the CMAT scorecard, NTA will include the CMAT marks and percentile along with the All India Rank. The final CMAT score 2022 will be calculated out of 400 marks. The qualifying candidates will be able to get admission into All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-approved MBA institutes.

