CMAT 2022 On April 9, Admit Card To Be Out On Cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT 2022 will be conducted on April 9, 2022

NTA CMAT 2022: The Common Management Admission Test, or CMAT 2022, will be conducted by The National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 9, 2022. The candidates can expect their admit cards to be released soon on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in. Once the admit card is out, students will be able to download them from the mentioned portal.

The registration process for The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 was concluded on March 17, 2022. After the registration process, NTA has released the advance intimation slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam cities. Candidates can go to the official website and can check the information in detail.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated, participating institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.

CMAT 2022 Exam: How To Download Admit Card

1. To get the admit card for CMAT 2022, candidates can visit the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link available for CMAT 2022 admit card. This step is possible when the admit cards will be released.

3. A new page will be displayed on the screen.

4. Enter the required credentials and click on the submit option.

5. The admit card will appear on the screen.