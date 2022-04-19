  • Home
CMAT 2022: NTA Releases Provisional Answer Key At Cmat.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Download, Raise Objection

CMAT 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency, (NTA) has released the CMAT provisional answer key 2022 on the official website-- cmat.nta.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 19, 2022 3:44 pm IST
CMAT 2022 provisional answer key released at cmat.nta.nic.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

CMAT 2022 Answer Key: The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022) answer keys have been released. The National Testing Agency, (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of CMAT 2022 on the official website-- cmat.nta.nic.in. To access the CMAT answer key 2022, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth. The NTA CMAT exam was conducted on April 9, 2022.

The NTA has allowed the applicants to raise objections against the CMAT answer key by April 21, 2022. To raise objections, a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per challenge has to be paid online using a debit or a credit card. NTA will verify the objections and release the final answer key later. The CMAT 2022 Result is expected to be released in May.

"The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm upto 21 April 2022 (upto 11:50 p.m.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium." an NTA statement said.

CMAT 2022 Answer Key: How To Download, Raise Objections

  1. Visit the official website-- cmat.nta.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the "Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge 2022" link.
  3. Select the login method of either using password or date of birth.
  4. Enter your login credentials and click on the "Sign In" option.
  5. The CMAT answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  6. To raise objection, candidates need to select the question number they wish to challenge.
  7. Now, select the alternate answer and upload any document as required.
  8. Pay the fee to complete the process.

For further clarification related to CMAT-2022 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000/011- 69227700 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in.

