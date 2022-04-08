CMAT 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Know Important Guidelines, Documents To Carry, Details

Image credit: Shutterstock CUET 2022 will be held in a single shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

CMAT 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 exam tomorrow, on April 9. The test will be held in a single shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The NTA has already released the CMAT 2022 admit card. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in, and download the admit cards using their application number and date of birth. The CMAT admit card 2022 has mention of details including the name of the candidate, mode of test, reporting time, exam roll number, registration number, candidate’s category, candidate’s signature, exam day instructions, candidate’s photograph and date of the examination.

Recommended: Download CMAT Free previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here Don't Miss: Last Minute Preparation Tips by Experts for CMAT 2022 . Download Now! Most Read: Why Are More Startups Hiring MBAs? Top 6 Reasons. Read More

Earlier on March 30, NTA had released the CMAT 2022 exam centre cities to make the students plan their schedule to reach the CMAT 2022 exam centre. CMAT exam centre 2022 has been allotted to candidates on the basis of the centres selected at the time of filling the application form.

How To Download CMAT 2022 Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website of CMAT -- cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Download CMAT 2022 admit card” tab.

Step 3: On the next window, click on the ‘Download admit card for CMAT 2022’

Step 4: Enter the application number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Download the CMAT admit card 2022 and take its printout out.

CMAT 2022: Documents To Carry

All the candidates must carry the following required documents on the exam day:

CMAT 2022 admit card

A valid ID proof - PAN card, driving license, voter ID passport, aadhaar card, or ration card.

Two passport size photograph.

Intimation slip.

PWD certificate for candidates applying under the PWD category.

CMAT 2022: Items Allowed

Candidates can carry the following items to the examination centre:

A transparent water bottle

Hand sanitiser bottle

Ball point pen

Face mask

CMAT 2022: Items Prohibited

Candidates will not be allowed to carry the following things inside the examination hall:

Electronic devices such as mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings

Heavy metal objects

Wallet

Handbags

CMAT 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

Along with the ATMA 2022 admit card, candidates will be required to carry ID proof

Applicants will have to reach the exam centre before the reporting time to avoid last-minute rush

Candidates will have to carry sanitiser, wear mask

The test facilitates All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) affiliated participating institutions to select graduate candidates for admission to management courses. From this year, CMAT will also be used by the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) for admission to the recently-launched MBA-Law programme.

“Candidates who are desirous to take admission in Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab can also apply for CMAT-2022. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab will utilize the CMAT-2022 scores as one of the admission criteria for admission in MBA-Law,” the NTA said.

Apart from two-year MBA courses, CMAT scores are also used for admission to Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) courses.

“It has been mentioned in the AICTE Approval Process Handbook…Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is used by institutions in Admission to PGDM Courses…admission to PGDM courses shall be made only from the candidates qualified from any one of the six All India tests, i.e.; CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT or the common entrance examinations (if any) conducted by the respective State Governments for all Institutions other than Minority Institutions,” the NTA said.