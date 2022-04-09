CMAT 2022 Exam Today; Important Guidelines For Candidates, Documents To Carry

Image credit: Shutterstock Check CMAT 2022 exam day guidelines.

CMAT 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 today, on April 9. The CMAT 2022 will be held in a single shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The CMAT 2022 admit card has already been released. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in, and download the NTA CMAT admit cards using their application number and date of birth. The CMAT admit card 2022 has mention of details including the name of the candidate, mode of test, reporting time, exam roll number, registration number, candidate’s category, candidate’s signature, exam day instructions, candidate’s photograph and date of the examination.

To get entry inside the examination hall, candidates need to bring their printed admit cards and the original photo identity card used while registration.

CMAT 2022: Documents To Carry

All the candidates must carry the following required documents on the exam day:

CMAT 2022 admit card

A valid ID proof - PAN card, driving license, voter ID passport, Aadhaar card, or ration card.

Two passport size photograph.

Intimation slip.

PWD certificate for candidates applying under the PWD category.

CMAT 2022: Guidelines For Candidates

Applicants will have to reach the exam centre before the reporting time to avoid last-minute rush

Candidates will have to carry sanitiser, wear mask, and maintain social distancing at the exam centre.

Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, bags inside the examination centre.

The test facilitates All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) affiliated participating institutions to select graduate candidates for admission to management courses. From this year, CMAT will also be used by the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) for admission to the recently-launched MBA-Law programme.

Apart from two-year MBA courses, CMAT scores are also used for admission to Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) courses.