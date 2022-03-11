CMAT 2022 Exam Date Announced; To Be Held On April 9

CMAT 2022 on April 9

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 exam date. CMAT 2022 will be held on April 9. The admission test for entry to management programmes will be held between 3 pm and 6 pm.

“..Common Management Admission Test (CMAT-2022) for admission to management programmes in the country, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency (NTA) will now be conducting CMAT-2022 Examination on 09 April 2022 from 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM,” an NTA statement said.

CMAT 2022 question paper will comprise questions from Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness and will also have an optional section -- Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The CMAT 2022 score will be accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges.

While announcing the CMAT 2022 exam dates, NTA has also advised the candidates to keep visiting the NTA websites -- nta.ac.in/ and cmat.nta.nic.in/ for latest updates.

For any queries or clarifications, NTA added, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000, 011 69227700 or write to NTA at gpat@nta.ac.in.

CMAT scores will be used by institutions in admission to PGDM Courses. Admission to PGDM courses will be made only from the candidates qualified from any one of the six all India tests including CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT or the common entrance examinations (if any) conducted by the respective State Governments for all Institutions other than Minority Institutions.

Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab will utilize the CMAT 2022 scores as one of the admission criteria for admission in MBA Law.