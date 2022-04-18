CMAT 2022 Answer Key Delayed? Here Are Details On Marking Scheme, Percentile Scores

CMAT 2022 answer key soon at cmat.nta.nic.in

With the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) being over, students are now awaiting the release of answer keys. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers admission test is yet to announce the CMAT 2022 answer key release date. NTA will first release a provisional CMAT 2022 answer key, provide option for challenge of the answer key and then release a final answer key. The CMAT result will be released thereafter. CMAT 2022 was held on April 9.

CMAT was held for 400 marks. As per the CMAT 2022 paper pattern, the question paper had 100 questions with 20 questions each from Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation; Logical Reasoning; Language Comprehension; General Awareness; and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

CMAT 2022 Marking Scheme

Each question carried four marks

For each correct response, candidate will get four marks

For each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted from the total score

Unanswered or unattempted questions will be given no marks

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option

However, after the process of challenges of the CMAT answer key, in case there are multiple correct options or change in key, only those candidates who have attempted it correctly as per the revised answer key will be awarded marks. And for questions dropped after challenge, due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to all the candidates.

Since the exam was held in shifts, NTA will use normalisation process. For normalization across sections, NTA will use the percentile equivalence.

The Percentile Scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid bunching effect and reduce ties.

The Percentile score of a Candidate is calculated as follows:

(100 X Number of candidates appeared in the Session with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate) / Total number of the candidates appeared in the ‟Session‟