  • Home
  • Education
  • CMAT 2022 Answer Key Delayed? Here Are Details On Marking Scheme, Percentile Scores

CMAT 2022 Answer Key Delayed? Here Are Details On Marking Scheme, Percentile Scores

CMAT 2022 Answer Key: With the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) being over, students are now awaiting the release of answer keys.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 18, 2022 5:22 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

CMAT 2022 Analysis: Paper Was 'Moderately Difficult'; Check Candidates, Experts' Reactions
Careers360 Launches CMAT 2022 College Predictor; Know How To Choose The Right College
Careers360 Launches CMAT 2022 Percentile Predictor; Know Your Expected Score
CMAT 2022 Exam Today; Important Guidelines For Candidates, Documents To Carry
CMAT 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Know Important Guidelines, Documents To Carry, Details
CMAT 2022 Admit Card Released At Cmat.nta.nic.in; Exam On April 9
CMAT 2022 Answer Key Delayed? Here Are Details On Marking Scheme, Percentile Scores
CMAT 2022 answer key soon at cmat.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

With the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) being over, students are now awaiting the release of answer keys. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers admission test is yet to announce the CMAT 2022 answer key release date. NTA will first release a provisional CMAT 2022 answer key, provide option for challenge of the answer key and then release a final answer key. The CMAT result will be released thereafter. CMAT 2022 was held on April 9.

Recommended: Predict your CMAT percentile with free CMAT Percentile Predictor. Click Here

Don't Miss: Checkout Cut-offs of Top CMAT Colleges. Check Here

Get if Free: India's Top 100 Private MBA Colleges Accepting CMAT Score, Download Here

CMAT was held for 400 marks. As per the CMAT 2022 paper pattern, the question paper had 100 questions with 20 questions each from Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation; Logical Reasoning; Language Comprehension; General Awareness; and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

CMAT 2022 Marking Scheme

  • Each question carried four marks

  • For each correct response, candidate will get four marks

  • For each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted from the total score

  • Unanswered or unattempted questions will be given no marks

  • To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option

However, after the process of challenges of the CMAT answer key, in case there are multiple correct options or change in key, only those candidates who have attempted it correctly as per the revised answer key will be awarded marks. And for questions dropped after challenge, due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to all the candidates.

Since the exam was held in shifts, NTA will use normalisation process. For normalization across sections, NTA will use the percentile equivalence.

The Percentile Scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid bunching effect and reduce ties.

The Percentile score of a Candidate is calculated as follows:

(100 X Number of candidates appeared in the Session with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate) / Total number of the candidates appeared in the ‟Session‟

Click here for more Education News
Common Management Admission Test

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra; List Of 10th, 12th Exam Results Likely To Be Announced In May
Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra; List Of 10th, 12th Exam Results Likely To Be Announced In May
CUET 2022: Over 1.27 Lakh Students Apply For UG Entrance Exam 2022 In The First Week
CUET 2022: Over 1.27 Lakh Students Apply For UG Entrance Exam 2022 In The First Week
No Desks For Students In Some Gujarat Schools, Toilets Broken: Manish Sisodia Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit
No Desks For Students In Some Gujarat Schools, Toilets Broken: Manish Sisodia Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit
NEET 2022: List Of Top Medical Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking
NEET 2022: List Of Top Medical Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking
ICSI CSEET July 2022 To Be Held On July 9, Application Process Begins
ICSI CSEET July 2022 To Be Held On July 9, Application Process Begins
.......................... Advertisement ..........................