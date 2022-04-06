  • Home
CMAT 2022 Admit Card Released At Cmat.nta.nic.in; Exam On April 9

CMAT 2022: To access the CMAT admit card, candidates would have to use their login credentials including application numbers and dates of birth.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 6, 2022 4:17 pm IST

CMAT admit card 2022 released
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT). Candidates who have registered for CMAT 2022 can download the admit card from the official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in. To access the CMAT admit card, candidates would have to use their login credentials including application numbers and dates of birth. CMAT 2022 will be held on April 9.

Earlier on March 30, NTA had released the CMAT 2022 exam centre cities to make the students plan their schedule to reach the CMAT 2022 exam centre. CMAT exam centre 2022 has been allotted to candidates on the basis of the centres selected at the time of filling the application form.

CMAT 2022 Admit Card -- Direct Link

How To Download CMAT 2022 Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website of CMAT -- cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Download CMAT 2022 admit card” tab.

Step 3: On the next window, click on the ‘Download admit card for CMAT 2022’

Step 4: Enter the application number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Download the CMAT admit card 2022 and take its printout out.

The CMAT admit card 2022 has mention of details including the name of the candidate, mode of test, reporting time, exam roll number, registration number, candidate’s category, candidate’s signature, exam day instructions, candidate’s photograph and date of the examination.

