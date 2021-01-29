CMAT 2021 Registration Window To Close Tomorrow

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the CMAT registration window tomorrow, January 30, 2021. The candidates will be able to pay the CMAT application form fee till January 31, 2021. The CMAT application correction window will open on February 1 and 2, 2021.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jan 29, 2021 11:36 am IST

CMAT 2021 Registration Window To Close Tomorrow


National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the CMAT registration window tomorrow, January 30, 2021. NTA is the exam conducting body of Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT). All the candidates can who haven’t registered yet can visit the official website and fill the application form. The candidates will be able to pay the CMAT application form fee till January 31, 2021. The CMAT application correction window will open on February 1 and 2, 2021.

Common Management Admission Test or CMAT, a national-level management entrance examination, will be held on February 22 and February 27 in an online mode. All the candidates who qualify the CMAT entrance test will be offered admission to the participating institutes on the basis of the qualifying cut-off.

CMAT 2021: How to apply

Step 1 – Go to the official website of CMAT

Step 2 - Click on 'Apply for CMAT 2021'

Step 3 - A new page will open. Enter the required details

Step 4 – Create the CMAT account. The candidates will receive a login ID and password

Step 5 - Login with the ID and password and enter all the required personal, academic and contact details

Step 6 - Upload a passport size photo and signature

Step 7 - Pay the CMAT application fee

Step 8 - Download the confirmation page

Step 9 - Take its print out for future reference purposes

CMAT Registration
