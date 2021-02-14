Image credit: Shutterstock CMAT 2021 Postponed; NTA Announces New Exam Pattern

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021. The exam will be held in the last week of March, or in early April, 2021. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for February 22 and 27. CMAT has been postponed after a proposal from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for a change in the exam pattern. The exam will now have an additional, optional, section for candidates interested in innovation and entrepreneurship.

CMAT 2021 will have an optional section – Innovation and Entrepreneurship. It will have 25 questions and an additional time of 30 minutes will be added to the exam.

In view of this postponement, NTA has also extended the registration window. Interested candidates can now apply for CMAT 2021 up to February 25. Earlier, the last date to apply was February 10.

The last date to pay the exam fee is February 26. The fee is to be paid online, through credit card, debit card or internet banking of HDFC bank or SBI; or through Paytm.

Candidates who had applied for the exam earlier can opt for this new course by editing their application forms during the correction window, which will be made available after the closure of fresh registrations.

More updates regarding the exam will be made available on the NTA website, www.nta.ac.in.

For any clarification, candidates can get in touch with the NTA Helpdesk at 0120 6895200 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in.

CMAT 2021 postponed notification