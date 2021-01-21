CMAT 2021: NTA Extends Registration Deadline Till January 30

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for registration for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021). Earlier, the deadline was January 22, 2021, which has now been extended till January 30. All the eligible candidates can apply for CMAT on the official website cmat.nic.in. CMAT is a national level entrance test for admission to management programmes in the country.

According to the new schedule, the last date for paying the application fee is January 31. The application fee can be paid through credit card/debit card / net banking and Paytm. The CMAT 2021 application correction window will be opened on February 1 and 2, 2021. However, the date of the exam remains unchanged. CMAT 2021 will be held on February 22 and 27.

This examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

How To Register For NTA CMAT 2021

1.Go to the CMAT official website- cmat.nta.nic.

2.On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’ tab

3.Register using mobile number and email ID to get the application number

4.Login with the credentials. Fill the application form, upload documents and photograph

5.Pay the application fee

6.Choose the exam city

7.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.