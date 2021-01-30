  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021) today, January 30, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jan 30, 2021 10:23 am IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021) today, January 30, 2021. However, candidates can pay the application form by January 31, 2021. The candidates who have not yet filled the application form must apply immediately. No application will be accepted after the last date has passed. The official websites to apply for CMAT 2021 is cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT 2021 exam will be conducted on February 22 and February 27 in online mode.

How to apply online for the CMAT 2021 exam

Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT- cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Apply for CMAT 2021'.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the required details.

Step 4: Create a CMAT account. The candidates will receive a login ID and password.

Step 5: Login with the ID and password and enter all the required details.

Step 6: Upload a passport size photo and signature.

Step 7: Pay the CMAT application fee.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference.

For any clarification, candidates can get in touch with the NTA Helpdesk at 0120 -6895200 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in.

