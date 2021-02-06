CMAT 2021: NTA To Close Fee Payment Window Today

The window for CMAT 2021 application form fee payment will close today. As per the NTA’s instructions, all the candidates who have successfully registered will be able to pay CMAT 2021 application form fee in an online mode at the official website. NTA has reopened the payment window for all those candidates who couldn’t pay the CMAT application form fee earlier due to the suspension of internet services in parts of Haryana and Delhi.

Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT 2021) is scheduled to be held on February 22 and February 27 in an online mode. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9 am and will be continued till 12 pm, while the second shift will start at 3 pm and end at 6 pm.

This year, the CMAT 2021 application fee for male candidates has been increased from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000. For the reserved category (SC/ ST/ PwD) and transgender candidates, the application fee has been increased from Rs 700 to Rs 1000.

CMAT Application Form 2021 Fee Payment

For CMAT fee payment, candidates must visit the official website of CMAT follow the below- mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Enter the application number, password and security pin

Step 3: Next click on ‘Sign in’ button

Step 4: Click on ‘Application fee payment’ tab

Step 5: Choose the payment mode for online fee payment

Step 6: Enter credit/ debit card/ net banking details

Step 7: Make the required fee payment for successful registration