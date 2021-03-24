CMAT admit card soon at cmat.nta.nic.in

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) admit card 2021 is expected today. CMAT held for admission to management courses across the nation will be conducted on March 31, 2021. As per NTA CMAT admit card dates, the hall ticket was supposed to be released by 10 am today. When issued, the admit cards will be available on the official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in and candidates will be able to download it by logging in with the credentials.

The CMAT admit card 2021 will mention details including the name of the candidate, mode of test, reporting time, exam roll number, registration number, candidate’s category, candidate’s signature, exam day instructions, candidate’s photograph and date of the examination.

How To Download CMAT 2021 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Download CMAT 2021 admit card” tab

Step 3: On the next window, insert the CMAT application number and password

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button and access the CMAT hall ticket

Step 5: Download the CMAT admit card 2021 and take its printout out