CMAT 2021 Live Updates: NTA Expected To Release Admit Card Soon
CMAT Admit Card 2021: To download CMAT hall ticket 2021, candidates have to login at the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in.
Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) admit card 2021 is expected today. CMAT held for admission to management courses across the nation will be conducted on March 31, 2021. As per NTA CMAT admit card dates, the hall ticket was supposed to be released by 10 am today. When issued, the admit cards will be available on the official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in and candidates will be able to download it by logging in with the credentials.
The CMAT admit card 2021 will mention details including the name of the candidate, mode of test, reporting time, exam roll number, registration number, candidate’s category, candidate’s signature, exam day instructions, candidate’s photograph and date of the examination.
How To Download CMAT 2021 Admit Card
Step 1: Visit the official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Download CMAT 2021 admit card” tab
Step 3: On the next window, insert the CMAT application number and password
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button and access the CMAT hall ticket
Step 5: Download the CMAT admit card 2021 and take its printout out
Live updates
CMAT Hall Ticket Download
CMAT admit cards will be available only in online mode. CMAT hall ticket download link can be accessed at cmat.nta.nic.in. No hard copy of the admit card will be sent to the candidates.
CMAT Admit Card 2021 Download Link Soon
NTA will release CMAT 2021 admit card soon. The NTA CMAT admit card 2021 download link will be available at CMAT website -- cmat.nta.nic.in.
CMAT Hall Ticket 2021
CMAT 2021 Exam Pattern
CMAT 2021 question paper will comprise questions from Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and the additional Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Each section will have 25 questions.
CMAT On March 31
CMAT 2021 will be held in two shifts on March 31. The first shift will start at 9 am and the second at 3 pm. The candidates who have opted for the additional Innovation and Entrepreneurship section will get 30 minutes extra.
CMAT 2021
The exam conducting body, NTA, has also provided the candidates with free CMAT mock tests. Candidates can solve those and get themselves accustomed to the online CMAT 2021 examination.
CMAT Admit Card Delayed
The CMAT 2021 hall ticket was scheduled to be released by 10 am today
NTA CMAT
The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national level entrance examination held for admission to postgraduate management programmes in the country.
CMAT Admit Card 2021 Download Link
To download the CMAT 2021 admit card, candidates have to go to cmat.nta.nic.in and submit their application numbers.