Live

CMAT 2021 Live Updates: NTA Expected To Release Admit Card Soon

CMAT Admit Card 2021: To download CMAT hall ticket 2021, candidates have to login at the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 24, 2021 12:45 pm IST

CMAT 2021 Live Updates: NTA Expected To Release Admit Card Soon
CMAT admit card soon at cmat.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) admit card 2021 is expected today. CMAT held for admission to management courses across the nation will be conducted on March 31, 2021. As per NTA CMAT admit card dates, the hall ticket was supposed to be released by 10 am today. When issued, the admit cards will be available on the official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in and candidates will be able to download it by logging in with the credentials.

The CMAT admit card 2021 will mention details including the name of the candidate, mode of test, reporting time, exam roll number, registration number, candidate’s category, candidate’s signature, exam day instructions, candidate’s photograph and date of the examination.

How To Download CMAT 2021 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Download CMAT 2021 admit card” tab

Step 3: On the next window, insert the CMAT application number and password

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button and access the CMAT hall ticket

Step 5: Download the CMAT admit card 2021 and take its printout out

Live updates

CMAT Admit Card 2021: To download CMAT hall ticket 2021, candidates have to login at the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in.

12:45 PM IST
March 24, 2021

CMAT Hall Ticket Download

CMAT admit cards will be available only in online mode. CMAT hall ticket download link can be accessed at cmat.nta.nic.in. No hard copy of the admit card will be sent to the candidates.



12:30 PM IST
March 24, 2021

CMAT Admit Card 2021 Download Link Soon

NTA will release CMAT 2021 admit card soon. The NTA CMAT admit card 2021 download link will be available at CMAT website  -- cmat.nta.nic.in.

12:18 PM IST
March 24, 2021

CMAT Hall Ticket 2021

The CMAT hall ticket 2021 will mention details including the names of the candidates, mode of test, reporting time, exam roll number, registration number, candidate’s category, candidate’s signature, exam day instructions, candidate’s photograph and date of the examination.


12:15 PM IST
March 24, 2021

CMAT 2021 Exam Pattern

CMAT 2021 question paper will comprise questions from Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and the additional Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Each section will have 25 questions.

12:09 PM IST
March 24, 2021

CMAT On March 31

CMAT 2021 will be held in two shifts on March 31. The first shift will start at 9 am and the second at 3 pm. The candidates who have opted for the additional Innovation and Entrepreneurship section will get 30 minutes extra.

12:03 PM IST
March 24, 2021

How To Download CMAT 2021 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login with the system generated CMAT application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated hall ticket link and download the CMAT admit cards 2021

12:01 PM IST
March 24, 2021

CMAT 2021

The exam conducting body, NTA, has also provided the candidates with free CMAT mock tests. Candidates can solve those and get themselves accustomed to the online CMAT 2021 examination. 

12:00 PM IST
March 24, 2021

CMAT Admit Card Delayed

The CMAT 2021 hall ticket was scheduled to be released by 10 am today

11:54 AM IST
March 24, 2021

NTA CMAT

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national level entrance examination held for admission to postgraduate management programmes in the country.

11:50 AM IST
March 24, 2021

CMAT Admit Card 2021 Download Link

To download the CMAT 2021 admit card, candidates have to go to cmat.nta.nic.in and submit their application numbers.

CMAT Admit Cards AICTE CMAT
