CMAT 2021: Here Are The New Changes By NTA Candidates Should Know

NTA introduces new changes to CMAT 2021

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced several changes in the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 including increasing the number of examination centres in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. NTA has started the online application process for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 for admissions into postgraduate management courses offered for the CMAT-affiliated colleges on its official website cmat.nta.nic. The last date to submit CMAT 2021 application form is January 22 while the fee can be submitted till January 23, 2021. CMAT 2021 application form correction window will be open from January 25 to January 30.

The key changes in CMAT 2021 are:

CMAT 2021 will be held across two days-- February 22 and 27 in two shifts as opposed to CMAT 2020 which was held in a single shift.

CMAT 2021 application fee for male candidates has been increased from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000.

For the reserved category (SC/ ST/ PwD) and transgender candidates the application fee has been increased from Rs 700 to Rs 1000

NTA has increased the total number of CMAT exam centres from 104 to 153

All the educational programmes covered by the UPSEE entrance exam conducted by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), will now be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) from 2021 onwards. Though, for the academic year of 2021, AKTU will consider CMAT scorecard to offer admission into MBA programme.

CMAT 2021 COVID-19 advisory

Along with the CMAT 2021 admit card, candidates will have to download a self-declaration (undertaking) form from the NTA website and on the day of the examination, candidates will have to fill it and hand it over to the exam invigilator.

NTA has also started the online applications for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT 2021) on its official website.