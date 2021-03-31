Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 Today In Two Shifts

Image credit: Shutterstock CMAT 2021 admit cards are available at cmat.nta.nic.in (representational photo)

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021, the national level entrance exam for admission to Management programmes at AICTE-affiliated institutions, will be held today, March 31, in two shifts, from 9 am to 12/12:30 pm and from 3 pm to 6/6:30 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, had earlier released CMAT admit cards on the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates are required to bring their admit cards along with valid photo IDs to gain entry to exam centres.

The CMAT admit card, like admit cards of other exams conducted by the NTA, contains a ‘Self Declaration (Undertaking)’ section where candidates are required to write their health status and recent travel history.

Candidates are allowed to carry a transparent water bottle, hand sanitiser, transparent ballpoint pen and an additional photograph inside the examination hall. Mobile phones, electronic watches, calculators, log tables, gadgets, or any metallic item are prohibited.

Following a proposal from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for a change in the exam pattern, CMAT 2021 will have an optional section, 'Innovation and Entrepreneurship'. This section will have 25 questions and an additional time of 30 minutes will be added to the exam. Those students who appear for the additional section in the morning shift will write the exam till 12:30 pm. Those who appear in it in the afternoon shift will write the paper till 6:30 pm.

CMAT 2021 candidate at a Delhi exam centre (Photo: Careers360)





(CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in AICTE-affiliated participating institutions.

Till 2018, the exam was conducted by the AICTE and the NTA is conducting this test since 2019.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, last year announced that it will not conduct the UPSEE exam in 2021. Candidates seeking admission to MBA programmes offered by the affiliated colleges of AKTU will have to appear in CMAT 2021.

CMAT participating institutions will release their respective cut-off marks after the announcement of the result and candidates will have to apply separately to different institutions.

After qualifying in the exam, candidates will have to appear for further admission rounds like Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). The final result will be announced after GD and PI rounds.