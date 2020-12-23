CMAT 2021 Application Form Released At Cmat.nta.nic, Exams on February 22, 27

CMAT 2021 entrance exam to be held on February 22, 27

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admission forms for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021) at the official website cmat.nta.nic for admissions into postgraduate management courses in the colleges of CMAT-affiliated Dr APJ Abdul Kalam (AKTU), Lucknow earlier covered under Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE). CMAT will be held on February 22, 27, 2021. It is a three-hour computer-based test held in a single session to evaluate candidates on the basis of logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude, language comprehension and general awareness. The results will be announced in the form of merit-list to be published on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

Steps to register for online Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2020)

Open the CMAT official website cmat.nta.nic

Click on Apply Here. You will be redirected at application form. Read the examination instructions, download them and click on proceed. Fill up your personal details including name, address and qualifications.

Create a password which will be required to login the website later. Enter the security pin on the website and submit.

Upload the required documents including Class 10 and 12 marksheet, graduate marksheet. Submit the final application. You will recieve a confirmation mail.

Then the aspirant can again try to login with the new password or correct application number.

After the declaration of the CMAT results candidates must apply separately to the desired CMAT-2021 participating Institutions with the CMAT Score 2021. Then each participating Institution will release their respective cut off CMAT Scores which a candidate should meet to get qualified for admission to that particular Institution. Once qualified, the candidate will have to comply with the selection procedure of that particular Institution, which may comprise Group Discussion and Personal Interview. The final selection of the candidate will be based on the candidate’s performance in the last two stages.

Previously till 2018, the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) was being held by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), but since then the NTA has been organising this test.