CMAT 2021 Application Correction Window To Close Tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021. Candidates who will be appearing for the test can visit the official site cmat.nta.nic.in and make the required changes in their application forms. NTA has opened the application correction window for the second time. Previously, the candidates were allowed to make changes till March 1.

“The facility to undertake the corrections will be available on the website cmat.nta.nic.in from 04.03.2021 to 07.03.2021 up to 5 PM and submission of fee up to 11:50 PM (if any),” NTA said.

“NTA will make all efforts to allot examination centre in cities as filled by the candidates, subject to the availability of capacity in the desired city. However due to administrative reasons, a different city may be allotted and the decision of the NTA regarding allotment of centre city shall be final,” it added.

CMAT 2021 question paper will comprise questions from Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness and will also have an optional section -- Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

The CMAT 2021 score will be accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held in February 2021. The admission test has been postponed after a proposal from the AICTE for the change in the CMAT exam pattern.

For any clarification, candidates can get in touch with the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in.