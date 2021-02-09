CMAT 2021: Admit Cards Expected Soon, Exam On February 22, 27

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CMAT admit cards soon. The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) for admission to management programmes in the country will be held on February 22 and February 27 in multiple CMAT exam centers. The CMAT 2021 admit cards will be updated in the official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in soon. The exam conducting body, NTA, has also provided the candidates with free CMAT mock tests. Candidates can solve those and get themselves accustomed with the online CMAT 2021 examination.

The official websites will update the details of guidelines and other related information of CMAT 2021 including admit cards release dates, exam day instructions and results. The CMAT 2021 admit cards will mention the details of exam centres and roll numbers of the candidates.

CMAT 2021 Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login with the system generated CMAT application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the CMAT admit cards 2020

CMAT 2021 question paper will comprise questions from Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness. The CMAT 2021 score will be accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges. As per the CMAT exam dates 2021, the CMAT 2021 results will be declared on March 27, 2021.