CMAT admit card released at cmat.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT). Candidates who have registered for CMAT 2021 can download the admit card from the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. To access the CMAT admit card, candidates would have to use their login credentials such as registration number and password at the official site.

CMAT 2021 will be held on March 31 in double shifts-- the first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm.

CMAT 2021 Admit Card -- Direct Link

How To Download CMAT 2021 Admit Card

All those appearing for CMAT 2021 can follow the steps mentioned below to download the CMAT 2021 hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT, cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Download CMAT 2021 admit card” tab.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password. Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4- CMAT hall ticket 2021 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 5: Download the CMAT admit card 2021 and take its printout out.

The CMAT admit card 2021 has mention of details including the name of the candidate, mode of test, reporting time, exam roll number, registration number, candidate’s category, candidate’s signature, exam day instructions, candidate’s photograph and date of the examination.

CMAT 2021 question paper will comprise questions from Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance examination held for admission to management courses across the nation. CMAT 2021 score will be accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges.

After the announcement of the results, candidates can apply to the participating institutions with the CMAT score.