CMAT 2021 Admit Card Expected Soon

The admit cards of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021) will be released soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the examination, is expected to release the hall ticket soon on its official portal- cmat.nta.nic.in. Once released, all the registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards using the login credentials.

Candidates should note that the admit card is an important document, which is required to be carried at the examination centre. The admit card of the exam will mention details such as candidate's roll number, candidate's name, date of birth, category, father's name, gender, application number etc.

In case candidates are unable to download admit cards from the website, they may approach the helpline between 10 am to 5 pm.

"In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the admit card and confirmation page, the candidate may immediately approach the helpline between 10 am to 5 pm. In such cases, candidates would appear in the Examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make correction in the record later," NTA said.

CMAT Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link. Enter the login credentials: Application number and password or date of birth

Step 3: Click on the ‘sign in’ button.

Step 4: Download the CMAT 2021 hall ticket

Step 5: Check for the details mentioned on the admit card and take its print out for future reference