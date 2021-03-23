CMAT 2021 admit card will be released on the official site soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card of the Common Management Admission Test or CMAT 2021 soon. According to the official notice, the admit cards are likely to be issued before 10 am of March 24, 2021. The exam will be held on March 31. Candidates who have registered to appear for the test can download the admit card through the CMAT official site, cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT 2021 will be held in two shifts — the first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12/12.30 pm, and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6/6.30 pm. The candidates who have opted for the additional section namely “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” will get 30 minutes extra.

CMAT 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Candidates appearing CMAT 2021 can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT, cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Download CMAT 2021 admit card” tab.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password. Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4- CMAT hall ticket 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take its printout out.

Exam Pattern

The official notification released for CMAT 2021 exam has also mentioned the exam pattern. CMAT 2021 will include 125 questions for a total 500 marks. The section-wise break-up of marks and the number of questions is given below:

Type of questions No. of questions Maximum marks Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation 25 100 Logical Reasoning 25 100 Language Comprehension 25 100 General Awareness 25 100 Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Optional) 25 100 Total 125 500





The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance examination held for admission to management courses across the nation.

After the announcement of the results, candidates can apply to the participating institutions with the CMAT score. Each participating institution releases its respective cut-off score which a candidate should meet to get admission in that particular institution.