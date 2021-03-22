CMAT 2021 Admit Card To Be Released By March 24

NTA will release CMAT 2021 admit card by March 24

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021) by March 24 at the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. The test will be conducted on March 31 in two shifts—the morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

UPDATE: ITM Business School PGDM Applications Open. Apply here

The CMAT hall ticket will be available at the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in, by 10 am of March 24, the official notification read. To download the admit card, candidates will be required to login with their application number, date of birth or password.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre if they fail to produce the CMAT 2021 admit card on the day of the examination. Also, candidates must carry valid ID proof for verification purposes.

CMAT 2021 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT, cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Download CMAT 2021 admit card” tab.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password. Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4- CMAT hall ticket 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take its printout out.

CMAT Hall Ticket 2021: Details Mentioned

CMAT exam admit card will have the following details mentioned on it:

Candidate’s name

Candidates roll number

Father’s name

Application number

Category

Gender

Candidates photograph and signature

Exam date and time

Reporting time at CMAT exam centre

Exam venue details

COVID-19 self-declaration form

Exam day guidelines

Things To Carry

In the view of COVID-19 pandemic, candidates are advised to carry only the following documents and items to the CMAT examination centre:

CMAT 2021 admit card along with a duly filled self-declaration (undertaking)

Valid photo identity card

Passport size photograph (to be pasted on the attendance sheet)

A ball point pen

Transparent water bottle

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

What Is CMAT

The National Testing Agency (NTA) annually conducts CMAT for admission to MBA, PGDM programmes in over 1000 B-schools across the country. For CMAT 2021, an additional section named “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” has been added. “The candidates who have opted for the additional section namely “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” will get 30 minutes extra,” NTA said.