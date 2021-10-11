CMA Foundation Exam Registration Open; Details On Application, Exam Date Here

CMA Foundation application link open at icmai.in

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has opened the application window for the CMA Foundation exam. Students can apply online for the CMA Foundation exam at icmai.in till November 2. The CMA Foundation 2021 exam will be held on January 2, 2022. The Institute will conduct the December 2021 CMA Foundation examination in online mode. Candidates can use their mobiles, laptops, desktops, or tablets from their homes and appear for the Foundation exam of CMA.

The ICMAI has also mentioned the process of application and the ICMAI exam syllabus along with the CMA date sheets. Applicants, as per the CMA exam application guidelines mentioned, opting for Indian centres will have to fill the application form and submit their exam fees in online mode only. For those students opting for the overseas centres are required to apply offline and send their application along with the demand draft of the required amount.

Each paper of CMA Foundation exams will carry 100 marks of 50 multiple-choice questions (each question will carry two marks). Each session will have a total of 100 multiple-choice questions of 200 marks.

Steps To Fill CMA Foundation Exam Application Form 2021

Step 1 - Go to icmai.in

Step 2 - Accept the guidelines

Step 3 - Enter the registration number and proceed

Step 4 - Fill the CMA Foundation exam application form and make payment

Step 5 - Download the payment receipt for future reference