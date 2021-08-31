CMA Foundation Admit Card Released; Know How To Download

ICMAI has released the admit cards for CMA Foundation June 2021 exam

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the admit cards for the Cost Management Accounting (CMA) Foundation June 2021 exam. The CMA admit cards are accessible for the students on ICMAI's official website -- icmai.in.

Students will be required to fill in their registration numbers to check and download their CMA admit card. CMA Foundation 2021 exam will be conducted on September 5. Students will be required to show their admit card during the exam.

CMA foundation admit card 2021: How to download

Students can download the admit card by following these steps.

Go to the official website of ICMAI- icmai.in.

On the main homepage, click on the 'Student' tab mentioned on the top

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Now on the menu bar, click on the 'Examinations' tab

On the displayed page, click on the 'Admit Card' link available on the menu on the left side

Candidates will be redirected to a login page

Select 'Foundation Course'

On the next page, fill in your 'Current Registration Number' and click on 'Show Status'

CMA foundation admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check details on the admit card and download it

The ICMAI will be conducting the CMA foundation 2021 examination on September 5 and it will be held in a Computer Based Test(CBT) mode.

The exam will be home-proctored or remotely proctored mode. The students will be required to have a proper device that has a good internet connection to give the test.

Students will be required login sharp at 10 am for session 1 and sharp at 2 pm for session 2 of the CMA Foundation exam.