Jharkhand Clears Proposal To Allocate Rs 700 Crore For Teachers, Non-Teaching Staff Salary

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday approved a proposal to allocate Rs 700 crore towards the salary of teachers and non-teaching staff for the upgraded high schools.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 18, 2021 12:20 pm IST | Source: PTI

Hemant Soren has approved a proposal to allocate Rs 700 crore towards the salary of teachers (Representational Image)
Ranchi:

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday approved a proposal to allocate Rs 700 crore towards the salary of teachers and non-teaching staff for the upgraded high schools.

A state government spokesperson said apart from Rs 700 crore allocation for the teachers of upgraded high schools, the CM also approved an allocation of Rs 191.41 core for the salary of teachers in certain minority schools.

In addition, Rs 5.10 crore was approved for teachers of Sanskrit schools. A sum of Rs 10 crore was also sanctioned for scholarships under Chief Minister Special Scholarship Scheme for 2021-22.

Also, Rs 60 crore was cleared for modernisation of state polytechnics, the spokesperson said.

