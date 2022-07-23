  • Home
  • Education
  • CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces 'Free' Spoken English Programme In Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces 'Free' Spoken English Programme In Delhi

The programme will be conducted by Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University. The programme can be availed by people falling into the age group of 18 and 35, with a deposit amount of Rs 950

Education | ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2022 3:34 pm IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

Aam Aadmi Party MP Commits To Donate Entire Salary For Higher Education Of Punjabi Students
NMC Plans Exam To Allow Persecuted Minorities Who Migrated From Pakistan To Practice Medicine In India
Plea in Supreme Court To Accommodate Ukraine-Returned Medical Students In Indian Medical Colleges
Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement New Education Policy At Pre-Primary Level
Prime Minister Modi Interacts With Schoolchildren In Varanasi, Praise Them For Their Talents
Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari Awarded Honorary Doctor Of Science Degree
CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces 'Free' Spoken English Programme In Delhi
The 12th pass out students who have poor communication skills can opt for the course, said CM Arvind Kejriwal
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a "free" Spoken English programme for youngsters with an aim to enhance their communication skills and help improve their job prospects. The programme can be availed by people falling into the age group of 18 and 35, with a deposit amount of Rs 950. This amount will be refunded after the successful completion of the course. The programme will be conducted by Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University.

"We are announcing a Spoken English programme for youngsters who lack communication skills. Our Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University will conduct this course. The students who have completed their education up to standard 12 and have poor communication skills can opt for the course. People who are also facing problems in seeking jobs and have a basic knowledge of English of up to standard 8 can also join the course," Kejriwal said.

"This would help develop one's personality, and improve the student's job prospects," the Delhi CM added.

The Chief Minister said that the training would be provided to nearly 1 lakh students in Phase 1 of the programme which would be expanded subsequently. "In Phase-1, we would be providing training to as many as 1 lakh students in one year at 50 centres across Delhi. Subsequently, it would be expanded. Youths aged 18-35 years can get enrolled in this 3-4 month-long course," he said.

"The timings would be flexible. It is completely free. However, an amount of Rs 950 would be kept as a security deposit which would be refunded after successful completion of the course," Kejriwal added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
arvind kejriwal Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, New Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT JAM 2023 Notification Out; Application To Start On September 7, Exam In February
IIT JAM 2023 Notification Out; Application To Start On September 7, Exam In February
Allahabad University Announces PGAT, Entrance Exam Dates; Check Schedule
Allahabad University Announces PGAT, Entrance Exam Dates; Check Schedule
NATA 2022: COA Extends Phase 3 Registration; New Dates, Details
NATA 2022: COA Extends Phase 3 Registration; New Dates, Details
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 From July 25; Last-Minute Preparation Tips
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 From July 25; Last-Minute Preparation Tips
NEET-PG 2022 Counselling To Begin On September 1
NEET-PG 2022 Counselling To Begin On September 1
.......................... Advertisement ..........................