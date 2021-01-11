CLAT 2021: Subjective Section Restored In LLM Entrance Test With Cut-Off Rule

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 LLM exam pattern has been updated by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU). It has added back the subjective section in the postgraduate law entrance examination. CNLU has also introduced cutoff marks in the CLAT LLM 2021 objective section. The new subjective section will only be evaluated if the law candidates score above the cutoff marks in the objective section. Total duration of the CLAT LLM 2021 exam will be two hours. CLAT 2021 is scheduled for June 13 and the last date to apply online for the offline examination is March 31.

Those who have not applied for the CLAT 2021 exam yet can apply at the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2021.

CLAT LLM 2021 exam pattern

The paper will be divided into Objective and Subjective sections.

Objective

The objective section will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) to be asked from comprehension passages scored for 1 mark each. The passages will be based upon legal reports, important cases, judgements and statutes. The questions are expected to test critical thinking and legal aptitude of the candidates.

Subjective

The subjective section which has been reintroduced this year for CLAT LLM 2021 entrance examination is prepared to test the writing skills of the candidates. It will be an essay-based long answer questions-based format section. The law candidates will get few topics out of which they will have to write essays on any two of the topics. Each essay will be scored for 25 marks. The candidates will be required to write around 800 words in each essay. The topics can range from current legal affairs to general affairs.

CLAT LLM 2021 marking scheme

As per the new CLAT 2021 marking scheme, the evaluators will be considering candidates’ subjective responses if they qualify the objective section. A cut-off range has been set to qualify the objective section

CLAT LLM 2021 syllabus

The topics included for both objective and subjective papers are Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour and Industrial Law.

In addition some current affairs questions may also be asked.

CLAT 2021 recommended books

English section- Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal, Analytical Reasoning by MK Pandey, Analytical and Logical Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

Logical Reasoning (LR)- Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal, Analytical Reasoning by MK Pandey and Analytical and Logical Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

Law Aptitude (LA) - Universal’s CLAT Guide, Legal Awareness and Legal Aptitude by AP Bhardwaj

Quantitative Aptitude (QA)- Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal, Class 10 NCERT Textbook

CLAT UG 2021

The undergraduate paper for law has remained unchanged with five sections-- Verbal ability, general knowledge and current affairs, legal reasoning, logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude comprising comprehension-based questions. Each section may have four to five comprehension passages followed by a set of multiple choice questions. The duration of the exam will be two hours.