  • Home
  • Education
  • CLAT: Students’ Body Demand 27% OBC Quota At NLUs

CLAT: Students’ Body Demand 27% OBC Quota At NLUs

A few days after the Supreme Court of India’s approval of 27 per cent OBC reservation in undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats, the All India OBC Students’ Association has demanded that the reservation scheme be implemented at National Law Universities (NLUs) as well.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 10, 2022 5:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CLAT 2022 Application Process Begins: Registration Process Details, Eligibility, Exam Dates, Paper Pattern
Registration For CLAT 2022 To Start Today; Details Here
CLAT 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow; 5 Things To Know Before Applying
CLAT 2022: Application Process Details, Eligibility, Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Syllabus
CLAT 2022 Date Announced; Online Application Starts On January 1
2 CLAT Exams In 2022, Counselling Fee Reduced: Consortium Of NLUs
CLAT: Students’ Body Demand 27% OBC Quota At NLUs
Students' body demand OBC quota at NLUs (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CLAT 2022: A few days after the Supreme Court of India’s approval of 27 per cent OBC reservation in undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats, the All India OBC Students’ Association has demanded that the reservation scheme be implemented at National Law Universities (NLUs) as well. Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 admission process should be put on hold till it is done, the students’ body said. Read | NEET Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Okays OBC Quota, EWS Quota Approved For This Year Only

RecommendedDownload Free CLAT Sample Papers, here 

Also checkHow to Crack CLAT without Coaching, here

Try Out CLAT Free Mock Test, here

The AIOBCSA has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “strictly implement OBC reservations in the all India quota seats of LLB and LLM courses” at the NLUs.

“Currently, some NLUs neither provide seats in AIQ nor implement reservations in AIQ. There shall be a uniform process for applying reservation policy in the seats allotted for the all India quota. Some NLUs have not even followed SC and ST reservations in AIQs,” the students’ association said.

The association said institutes have implemented 10 per cent EWs reservation but not 27 per cent OBC reservation in LLM and LLB courses.

“Out of 23 NLUs, Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar, National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi (NUSRL) and Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Rai, Sonepat have completely implemented 27 per cent OBC reservation in all India quota,” it added.

AIOBCSA said the issue was represented before the National Commission for Other Backward Classes last August.

Click here for more Education News
Common Law Admission Test OBC Reservation NLU Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana Schools, Colleges Closed Till January 26, Online Classes To Continue
Haryana Schools, Colleges Closed Till January 26, Online Classes To Continue
JEE Main, NEET 2022 Exam Dates Expected Soon; Know About Application Process
JEE Main, NEET 2022 Exam Dates Expected Soon; Know About Application Process
“Reviewing Situation”, GATE 2022 “May Or May Not” Be Postponed: IIT Kharagpur Official
“Reviewing Situation”, GATE 2022 “May Or May Not” Be Postponed: IIT Kharagpur Official
JEE Advanced 2023: Updates On Syllabus; What’s New For Students
JEE Advanced 2023: Updates On Syllabus; What’s New For Students
Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Stand On Plea Challenging NEET For AYUSH Courses
Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Stand On Plea Challenging NEET For AYUSH Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................