CLAT: Students’ Body Demand 27% OBC Quota At NLUs

CLAT 2022: A few days after the Supreme Court of India’s approval of 27 per cent OBC reservation in undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats, the All India OBC Students’ Association has demanded that the reservation scheme be implemented at National Law Universities (NLUs) as well. Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 admission process should be put on hold till it is done, the students’ body said. Read | NEET Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Okays OBC Quota, EWS Quota Approved For This Year Only

The AIOBCSA has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “strictly implement OBC reservations in the all India quota seats of LLB and LLM courses” at the NLUs.

“Currently, some NLUs neither provide seats in AIQ nor implement reservations in AIQ. There shall be a uniform process for applying reservation policy in the seats allotted for the all India quota. Some NLUs have not even followed SC and ST reservations in AIQs,” the students’ association said.

The association said institutes have implemented 10 per cent EWs reservation but not 27 per cent OBC reservation in LLM and LLB courses.

“Out of 23 NLUs, Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar, National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi (NUSRL) and Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Rai, Sonepat have completely implemented 27 per cent OBC reservation in all India quota,” it added.

AIOBCSA said the issue was represented before the National Commission for Other Backward Classes last August.