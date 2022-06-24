CLAT Result 2022 Declared; Know How To Download Scorecard

  • Home
CLAT Result 2022: The CLAT scorecard is now available to download on the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 24, 2022 10:35 pm IST

CLAT result declared
New Delhi:

CLAT 2022 Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 result on June 24. The CLAT scorecard is now available to download on the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. To access the CLAT exam 2022 result, the candidates need to enter their registered mobile number and password. Direct Link To Check CLAT 2022 Result Here

The CLAT final answer key was earlier released on June 23, and the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes was held on June 19 in 131 examination centres.

CLAT 2022 Result: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the "CLAT 2022 Result" link.
  3. Enter your registered mobile number and password.
  4. Your CLAT 2022 result will appear on the screen.
  5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Admission to the National Law Universities (NLUs) will depend on the opening and closing ranks of the CLAT exam. CLAT 2022 scores will be recognised by 22 NLUs, including some of the country's top law schools.

Common Law Admission Test
