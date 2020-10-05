CLAT Result 2020 Today At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Counselling From October 9

Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT 2020 Result Date: The Consortium of NLUs will declare CLAT 2020 result today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT Result 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities will announce the result of the CLAT 2020 result today, October 5, 2020. Candidates who took the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020) will be able to access their result by using their login credentials. CLAT 2020, for admission to undergraduate Law programmes in participating institutions, was held on September 28 at 300 exam centres across the country. The Consortium has already released the CLAT 2020 answer key on the official website.

After the announcement of CLAT result 2020, the authorities will begin counselling registration from October 6. The first seat allotment and CLAT cut off lists will be released on October 9. The counselling will be held in three rounds and CLAT 2020 cut off will be announced separately for each round.

How To Check Result Of CLAT 2020

Follow these steps to check the result of CLAT 2020:

Go to the official website of the consortium of NLUs -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Click on the CLAT result 2020 link. Key in your login credentials. Submit and download the CLAT 2020 result.

After the declaration of CLAT result 2020, qualified candidates will receive call letters or invitation letters and after that, they will be required to get registered, pay the counselling fee, select NLUs in the order of preference, and pay the counselling and NLU admission fee.

CLAT 2020 cut off will be different for every institute, on the basis of different parameters such as sanctioned seat intake of national law universities, applications received for admission, candidates’ performance in CLAT exam, and choice selected by the candidates.