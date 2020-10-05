  • Home
CLAT Result 2020 Announced, Counselling Registration Starts Tomorrow

CLAT Result 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced CLAT 2020 result at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Registration for CLAT Counselling 2020 will start tomorrow, October 6.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 5, 2020 5:14 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

CLAT Result 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020) result. Candidates who took CLAT 2020 on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. According to an official statement, CLAT counselling 2020 registration will begin tomorrow, October 6, 2020, at 9 am. “In order to give more time to the candidates to complete the process of registration for counselling, the Counselling Registration process will start at 9:00 a.m. instead of 12:00 noon on October 6, 2020,” the statement said.

Candidates will receive invitations for CLAT counselling through SMS and email. The invite for Counselling will be sent to approximately five times the number of seats in each category.

“The list of candidates invited for Counselling will be published by 9:00 a.m. on October 6, 2020. Only the candidates whose names / admit card numbers appear in the Counselling List can participate in the counselling registration process,” the NLU Consortium said.

Candidates who successfully register for CLAT 2020 counselling by paying the registration fee of Rs 50,000 will become eligible for seat allotment.

Candidates who do not complete/participate in the counselling registration process will not be considered for seat allotment, an official statement said.

CLAT counselling will be conducted in three rounds. The first allotment list will be published on October 9 and the second and third allotment lists will be published on October 11 and 14 respectively.

“Candidates who have not received invit[ations] for the counselling process in the first round may be called during subsequent rounds, in case of vacancies, if any, arises in that particular category,” an official statement said.

