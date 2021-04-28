CLAT registration deadline extended till May 15

The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the last date to register for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 till May 15. The candidates can fill up the application forms at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The date for the law entrance exam is yet to be decided.

Update: Applications Open for UPES LL.B. (5 Years integrated programme) Apply Here SRM School of Law BA/B.Com LLB programme APPLY Now



CLAT Application Steps

Step 1: Visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Register using the mobile numbers and passwords

Step 3: Submit and login again with the system-generated login Ids

Step 4: Fill the CLAT 2021 application

Step 5: Upload documents as required

Step 6: Pay the CLAT 2021 application fee

Step 7: Submit the CLAT application form 2021