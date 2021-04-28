CLAT Registration Deadline Extended Till May 15
The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the last date to register for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 till May 15. The candidates can fill up the application forms at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The date for the law entrance exam is yet to be decided.
CLAT Application Steps
Step 1: Visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Step 2: Register using the mobile numbers and passwords
Step 3: Submit and login again with the system-generated login Ids
Step 4: Fill the CLAT 2021 application
Step 5: Upload documents as required
Step 6: Pay the CLAT 2021 application fee
Step 7: Submit the CLAT application form 2021
