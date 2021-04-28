CLAT Registration Deadline Extended Till May 15

The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the last date to register for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 till May 15. The candidates can fill up the application forms at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 28, 2021 11:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CLAT 2021: Preparation Tips To Ace The Exam
CLAT 2021 Date To Be Decided In May First Week: NLU Consortium
Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Application Date Extended; Apply By April 30
Common Law Admission Test (CLAT): Know About Exam Pattern
CLAT 2021 On June 13, Tips To Crack Law Entrance Exam In First Attempt
CLAT 2021: Law Entrance Examination Postponed To June 13
CLAT Registration Deadline Extended Till May 15
CLAT registration deadline extended till May 15
New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the last date to register for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 till May 15. The candidates can fill up the application forms at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The date for the law entrance exam is yet to be decided.

Update:  Applications Open for UPES LL.B. (5 Years integrated programme) Apply Here SRM School of Law BA/B.Com LLB programme APPLY Now

CLAT Application Steps

Step 1: Visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Register using the mobile numbers and passwords

Step 3: Submit and login again with the system-generated login Ids

Step 4: Fill the CLAT 2021 application

Step 5: Upload documents as required

Step 6: Pay the CLAT 2021 application fee

Step 7: Submit the CLAT application form 2021

Click here for more Education News
CLAT Admit Card CLAT application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam Board (AHSEC) HS First Year Exam Postponed
Assam Board (AHSEC) HS First Year Exam Postponed
Kashmir University UG, PG Exams To Remain Deferred Till May 15
Kashmir University UG, PG Exams To Remain Deferred Till May 15
List Of Universities That Have Postponed Semester Exams
List Of Universities That Have Postponed Semester Exams
Calicut University Begins Registration For UG, PG Entrance Exams
Calicut University Begins Registration For UG, PG Entrance Exams
Madhusudan Law College In Odisha Becomes University
Madhusudan Law College In Odisha Becomes University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................