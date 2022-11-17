CLAT Registration 2023 Ends Tomorrow; Things To Keep In Mind While Applying For Law Admission Test

Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT Registration 2023 will ends tomorrow.

The Consortium of National Law Universities(NLUs) will close the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 online registration window tomorrow, November 18, 2022. In order to apply for CLAT 2023 candidates need to visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates who belong to the General category need to pay an application fee of Rs 4,000 and candidates who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) categories need to pay Rs 3,500 as the CLAT application fee.

The CLAT 2023 exam will be held in offline mode on December 18, 2022, at various centres around the country. The allotted test centres will be mentioned on the CLAT admit cards which will be released in the last week on November 2022.

CLAT 2023 Registration: Key Points To Keep In Mind While Applying