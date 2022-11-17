CLAT Registration 2023 Ends Tomorrow; Things To Keep In Mind While Applying For Law Admission Test
CLAT 2023: Candidates can apply online for the CLAT 2023 exam till tomorrow. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 18.
The Consortium of National Law Universities(NLUs) will close the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 online registration window tomorrow, November 18, 2022. In order to apply for CLAT 2023 candidates need to visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates who belong to the General category need to pay an application fee of Rs 4,000 and candidates who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) categories need to pay Rs 3,500 as the CLAT application fee.
The CLAT 2023 exam will be held in offline mode on December 18, 2022, at various centres around the country. The allotted test centres will be mentioned on the CLAT admit cards which will be released in the last week on November 2022.
CLAT 2023 Registration: Key Points To Keep In Mind While Applying
- The candidates are first required to register themselves at the CLAT 2023 website by using their name, mobile number e-mail id and password.
- After the registration is complete candidates then can go ahead with the application form-filling process.
- The name of the candidates and other details must be written correctly in the application form.
- Candidates during the CLAT 2023 application process need to submit some of the important documents which include photograph, signature, academic certificates, and valid photo identity.
- It is mandatory for candidates to pay the registration processing fee in an online mode such as net banking, credit card or debit card.
- Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the application form as they may require it for further processing.