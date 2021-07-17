CLAT On July 23; Exam Guidelines Released

CLAT 2021 scheduled to be held on July 23 will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 17, 2021 2:54 pm IST

CLAT exam guidelines released
New Delhi:

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) administering body, Consortium of National Law Universities, has released the exam day guidelines for the students. CLAT 2021 scheduled to be held on July 23 will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode and will be held for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

As per the guidelines issued on July 16, CLAT applicants are expected to reach the exam centre one hour before the start of the examination. Candidates, the guidelines say, will not be allowed to enter the test Centre after 15 minutes of the commencement of the examination.

Any candidate who has been tested positive for Covid recently and is under medical surveillance or in isolation will not be permitted to appear for CLAT. Candidates must bring their own masks and sanitisers, and take necessary precautions, including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks at all times.

CLAT 2021 exam-day guidelines

Items are allowed inside the exam hall

  • Blue/Black Ball Pen

  • Admit Card

  • Any original photo ID proof issued by the Government

  • Transparent water bottle

  • Own mask, gloves and personal hand sanitiser

  • Self-health declaration

  • Disability certificate for PWD candidates

Items that are not allowed inside the exam hall

  • Electronic/communication devices such as mobile phones

  • Any kind of watch, calculator, headphones, etc.

  • Sheets of paper including blank sheets

CLAT Admit Card
