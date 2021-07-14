  • Home
CLAT, JEE Main Dates Clash; CNLU Asks Aspirants To Apply For Date Change

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) which is scheduled to be held on July 23, clashes with one of the JEE Main 2021 exam dates. JEE Main will be held between July 20 and July 25.

Updated: Jul 14, 2021 7:50 pm IST

Candidates can apply for change of JEE Main date, CNLU
New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has asked the students to apply for a change of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam date. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) which is scheduled to be held on July 23, clashes with one of the JEE Main 2021 exam dates. JEE Main will be held between July 20 and July 25. Students can register online for the change of date on July 15-16 on the CNLU website.

“NTA is likely to agree to change the date of JEE scheduled on July 23, 2021 for those candidates who are appearing for CLAT-2021. Therefore, the candidates whose JEE and CLAT-2021 date is clashing are required to visit the Website of Consortium of National Law Universities from July 15, 2021 to July 16, 2021 before 23:49 Hrs. to apply for their change of date of JEE,” read a statement on the CNLU website.

To apply for a change of the exam date, students will have to login to their CLAT accounts at the website with their names, parents’ names and JEE roll numbers.

The Consortium has also provided an email - clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in and phone number - 080-47162020 for assistance on date change.

Earlier today, the Consortium has released the CLAT admit card at the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can download the admit card using their mobile number and password.

CLAT Admit Card JEE Main Dates
