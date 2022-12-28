CLAT Counselling 2023 Registration Begins; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT 2023 counselling

CLAT Counselling 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has started the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 counselling registration from today, December 28. Candidates can complete the CLAT counselling registration process for admission to the national law universities till January 12, 2023.

Candidates who have received invitations to the admissions counselling process via email or SMS are eligible to participate by logging into their CLAT portal through the website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023. Candidates have been invited to participate in the counselling process in accordance with the rank list and the admissions matrix provided by each NLU. Also Read || CLAT 2023: Last Date To Raise Objections Against Final Answer Key Tomorrow

To complete their registration for the counselling candidates need to pay the counselling registration fee by 6 pm on January 12, 2023. The fee for the General category candidates is Rs 30,000 and the fee for the Scheduled Caste (ST), Scheduled Tribe (SC), Other Backward Caste (OBC), Backward Caste (BC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Person with Disability (PwD) categories is Rs 20,000.

Those candidates who have not been allotted a seat in any round of the CLAT 2023 admission counselling process may be allotted a seat during subsequent rounds against any vacancies. Also Read || CLAT College Predictor 2022 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top NLUs

Candidates who have been allotted seats at any NLU will have the options to freeze, float and exit. If a candidate has selected “Float” or “Freeze” before the “Exit” option then the seat allocated will be reallocated and the confirmation fee will be forfeited. The candidates will also not be considered for admission in any round of the CLAT counselling.

CLAT 2023 Counselling: Important Dates