CLAT College Predictor 2022 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top NLUs

CLAT 2023 college predictor launched

To address the confusion among the applicants for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023, Careers360 has launched the CLAT college predictor. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs), which organised CLAT 2023 on December 18 announced the result on December 23. The Consortium has provided the candidates with the opportunity to raise grievances against the CLAT final answer key 2023 and the conduct of exam by December 29 (9 am).To raise grievances, candidates can register online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023.

CLAT 2022 College Predictor is a tool to help aspirants know their admission chances in NLUs based on some parameters including seat types and their castes. To predict the colleges through CLAT 2022 college predictor, candidates will be required to insert their overall CLAT ranking as per the all-India merit list and their caste and gender.

How To Use CLAT College Predictor 2023?

Open the CLAT college predictor 2023 Enter overall CLAT ranking as per the all-India merit list Select state from the drop-down Select seat type, special category status, caste status and gender Click on the “Predict my College” option The most suitable NLU based on performance will be displayed on the screen. It will also display the admission chances in other NLUs.

How does CLAT 2023 College Predictor work?

According to the Careers360 website, the CLAT college predictor will analyse the performance of candidates using historical counselling data including CLAT marks, algorithms and rank analysis. Candidates can also check the NIRF ranking of the participating NLUs and their previous year cut-offs using the CLAT college predictor. This will help candidates know the best NLUs they may get during the counselling.

