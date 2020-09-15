  • Home
CLAT Admit Card 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT admit cards. The centre-based CLAT is scheduled on September 28.

CLAT Admit Card Released; Exam On September 28
New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law UniversitiesConsortium of National Law Universities -- the conducting body of CLAT, has released the CLAT 2020 admit cards today. Candidates who have applied online and paid the requisite fees can download the CLAT admit cards from the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT, is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by several National Law Universities in the country.

CLAT 2020 will be held online at designated centres across the country on September 28. The CLAT 2020 admit cards can be used as movement passes this year to allow aspirants of CLAT 2020 to move from containment zones to CLAT exam centres. The admit cards of CLAT 2020 will mention details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers and the exam centres.

CLAT 2020 Admit Card Direct Link

CLAT 2020 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: Insert the mobile numbers and passwords to login

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the CLAT 2020 admit cards

Candidates can keep themselves updated with CLAT latest information including exam day instructions and CLAT result date from the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

