CLAT 2024 Exam Likely In December 2023; Details Here

Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the CLAT 2024 examination in December 2023.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 31, 2022 7:00 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced to conduct the CLAT 2024 examination in December 2023. The all India law entrance exam will be held for admissions to the five-year integrated BA, LLB (Honours) and LLM programmes for the academic year 2024-2025 at the 22 participating NLUs. The CLAT 2024 application form will be available on the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in from next year.

The Consortium of NLUs has announced the CLAT 2024 examination details in its recent notification. "The CLAT 2024 will be held in December 2023 for admissions to the five-year integrated BA, LLB (Honours) and LLM programmes that commence in the academic year 2024-2025 at the 22 participating NLUs," Consortium of NLUs said in a statement.

